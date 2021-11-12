Canaccord Genuity Lowers Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Price Target to C$21.00

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

