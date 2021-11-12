Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$60.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.61.

GOOS stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. Canada Goose has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

