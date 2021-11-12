Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$68.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$52.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.33.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$61.94 on Monday. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 110.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.97.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

