Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 2,767 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.68 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $225,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,173.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and have sold 163,311 shares valued at $1,817,811. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

