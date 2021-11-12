Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,095 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 716.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,956,000 after acquiring an additional 204,052 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 640.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 122,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.69 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

