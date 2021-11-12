Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 80.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 738,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,333,000 after buying an additional 119,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

