Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 128 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 88.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 343.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 121.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $205,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $468.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $775.91. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.26 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

