Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 125,310 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup cut their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

ENR opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.08 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.