Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.