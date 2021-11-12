Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $14.18 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $14.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $14.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$160.65.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$149.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$67.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$146.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$143.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$105.29 and a one year high of C$152.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.89 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total transaction of C$1,467,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$341,927.50. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

