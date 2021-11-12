Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ):
- 11/12/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$160.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$39.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$52.00 to C$57.00.
- 10/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$53.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$60.00.
- 10/13/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$52.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$47.00 to C$52.00.
- 10/7/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$54.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
CNQ traded down C$0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching C$52.01. 1,166,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126,104. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$25.81 and a 52 week high of C$55.19. The stock has a market cap of C$61.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.
In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total transaction of C$522,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,707,866.37. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,233,304.
