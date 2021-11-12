Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ):

11/12/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$160.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$39.50 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$52.00 to C$57.00.

10/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$53.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$60.00.

10/13/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$52.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$47.00 to C$52.00.

10/7/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$54.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

CNQ traded down C$0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching C$52.01. 1,166,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126,104. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$25.81 and a 52 week high of C$55.19. The stock has a market cap of C$61.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total transaction of C$522,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,707,866.37. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,233,304.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.