Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Raised by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 415.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

