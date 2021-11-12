Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.63.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.21. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,683. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

