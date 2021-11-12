Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.40). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.21.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

