Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAPR. Maxim Group began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

CAPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 188,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,267. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 6.18. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $9,357,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 98,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

