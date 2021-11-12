Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cardinal Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

CAH traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $51.07. 56,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,950. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

