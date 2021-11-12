Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.81. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$5.900 EPS.

NYSE CAH traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 81,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

