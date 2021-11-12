CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $494,000.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CareDx by 62,172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,526 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $97,982,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after acquiring an additional 684,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 494,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

