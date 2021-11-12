CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.410-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$897 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.93 million.CarGurus also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.28-0.30 EPS.

CARG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,597,510.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,778 shares of company stock worth $20,495,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

