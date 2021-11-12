CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $41.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $39.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,518,069.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,778 shares of company stock worth $20,495,975 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.