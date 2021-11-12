Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on the stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at GBX 1,577.60 ($20.61) on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,890.20 ($24.70). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,575.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,797.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.67.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

