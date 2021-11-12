Castle Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.24). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,388 shares of company stock worth $6,309,908 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

