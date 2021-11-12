Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

CBIO traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 209,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,921. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

