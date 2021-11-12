CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CECE opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.62 million, a P/E ratio of 141.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $1,118,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 22.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 566.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 107,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 328.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

