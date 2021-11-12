Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78. Celsius has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Celsius by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.