Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts Sells 20,000 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,783. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $76.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

