Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts Sells 20,000 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CNC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,783. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $76.17.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
Further Reading: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.