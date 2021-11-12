Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Centogene has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $192.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of -2.11.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Centogene had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 204.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 213.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

