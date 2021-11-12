Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.65, but opened at $77.75. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $75.26, with a volume of 1,733 shares.

The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.