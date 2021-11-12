Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Up 9.2%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares shot up 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.36 and last traded at $87.36. 1,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 122,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 598.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

