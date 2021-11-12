Century Communities, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $15.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE:CCS opened at $70.91 on Friday. Century Communities has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Century Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of Century Communities worth $25,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.