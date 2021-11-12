Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Carol Moore Sells 110,000 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $873,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6,897.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

