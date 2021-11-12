CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 120.59% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEU. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.21.
Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.04. 655,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,248. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.57.
In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.