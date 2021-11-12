CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 120.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEU. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.21.

Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.04. 655,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,248. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.57.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

