CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) CEO Buys $22,380.00 in Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $22,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $122.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 28.54%. Analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CF Bankshares by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in CF Bankshares by 19.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the first quarter worth $313,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

