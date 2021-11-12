CGI (NYSE:GIB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 119,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,785. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. CGI has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80.
A number of research firms recently commented on GIB. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.