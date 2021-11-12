CGI (NYSE:GIB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 119,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,785. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. CGI has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIB. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CGI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of CGI worth $29,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

