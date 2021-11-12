Chardan Capital Lowers Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $75.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Chardan Capital from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

NYSE:EBS opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after buying an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,370,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,418,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,140,000 after buying an additional 213,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,261,000 after buying an additional 217,984 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,748,000 after buying an additional 70,332 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.