ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) rose 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 93,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,770,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.97) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

