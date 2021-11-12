Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.200-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

CRL stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.91. The company had a trading volume of 242,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,645. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $224.06 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $412.21.

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock worth $4,031,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

