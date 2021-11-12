Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,051 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $19,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,756 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

SIX opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29 and a beta of 2.38. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.