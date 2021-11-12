Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,670 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Independent Bank worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDB. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $31,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 322,124 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1,313.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 128,190 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.