Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.60 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $20,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,030 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

