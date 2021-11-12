Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.86 Million Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of 8X8 worth $20,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,341,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 729,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,761 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in 8X8 by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,126,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EGHT. Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $52,715.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,841 shares of company stock worth $741,264. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.