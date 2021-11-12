Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,686,858 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 1,400,586 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $21,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

