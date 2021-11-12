Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,022 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $20,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at $93,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 89.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.76. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNR shares. Compass Point cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

