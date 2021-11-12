Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,851 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Fisker worth $21,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Fisker by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fisker by 1,197.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Fisker by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

FSR stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

