Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Acquires 29 Shares

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley bought 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($195.13).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Paul Abberley purchased 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($194.37).

On Friday, September 10th, Paul Abberley bought 30 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £153.30 ($200.29).

Shares of LON CAY remained flat at $GBX 515 ($6.73) during midday trading on Friday. 27,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,769. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.50 million and a P/E ratio of 25.75. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 510.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 422.52.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

