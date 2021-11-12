Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $806.75.

Shares of CHTR opened at $694.21 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $731.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $725.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

