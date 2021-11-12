Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.06.

Chegg stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Chegg has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,985,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 101.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 506,785 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

