ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCXI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $38.61 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,828 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.