Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

