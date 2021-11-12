China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Stake Lessened by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lessened its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 69.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,906 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the second quarter worth $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 74.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 130.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

LFC stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 20.27. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.